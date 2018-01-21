Lord Kerr, Author Of Article 50, Predicts Second EU Referendum For Autumn

The author of Article 50, Lord Kerr has predicted that there will be a second EU Referendum in the autumn.

Speaking to Alex Salmond Lord Kerr said: “The parliamentary row of the autumn will be when the government bring back an outline, a framework, of the terms they think they can get for a permanent settlement.

"If it doesn’t look very good, quite a lot of people in the House of Commons and House of Lords will say now hang on, this isn’t exactly as was promised during the Referendum in 2016.

"It turns out we can’t have our cake and eat it.

"A lot of new facts have come to light".

He said that in this case it would make sense to consult the people again.

"I don’t believe Parliament will stop Brexit unless the country tells it to".

"I think it’s perfectly possible that this Autumn we will see a situation arising in which Parliament asks the people do you want us to go ahead with this or do you want us to stop it?”

Lord Kerr also said he expected the Lords to amend the Referendum Bill “quite extensively”.

He said: “We will look very closely at this bill and I predict amend it quite extensively”.