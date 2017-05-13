Amber Rudd On Cyber Attack: 'It's Not Unexpected That We've Had An Attack Like This'

The Home Secretary told Iain Dale 'we've been aware for a number of years that a cyber attack was likely'.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd spoke with Iain Dale this morning (Saturday) about yesterday's cyber attack, which she confirmed at the time of speaking, affected 100 countries and 45 organisations within the NHS.

It has since risen to 48.

She said that the government is working with the National Cyber Security Centre to contain it and find out where it's come from.

Ms Rudd went on to say that a cyber attack was not 'unexpected' and that the government has been 'aware for a number of years' that one was likely.