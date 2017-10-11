Brexiteer Says He’d Now Vote Remain After Being Treated By Foreign Nurses

This caller used to be a passionate Brexiteer, however, he’s told LBC he’d now voted Remain after being treated on the NHS by mainly EU workers.

James from Lewisham said it wasn’t until he had an accident at work and required a trip A&E did his view on immigration change.

“Every single person that I saw through from A&E, through to theatre, the tendon specialists and even the plastic surgeons - non of them were British,” he told Iain Dale.

“Every single one was a foreigner which shocked me because it changed my attitude and changed the way I was going to think about things in the future.”

During his open and frank conversation on LBC, James added: “We need these immigrants to come in… If I was vote again I would probably voted Remain.”

Watch the remarkable call in full above.