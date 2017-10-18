Ex-Soldier On Benefits Reveals He Has Just £25 To Last Him 10 Days

18 October 2017, 18:29

A former soldier who says he’s “too proud” to go to a food bank has revealed he has just £25 to feed himself and his teenage daughter for the next 10 days.

The heartbreaking call from Adrian moved many LBC listeners as he spoke of what what life is really like living on benefits.

He spoke of his fear of becoming homeless if the roll out of universal credit continues across Britain.

It’s as MPs debate whether the new benefit payment system should be put on hold amid concerns it’s leaving some claimants without payments for six weeks.

“I don’t have a TV, I don’t have a computer,” Adrian told Iain Dale as he explained his struggled to make ends meet.

“I’ve had a tin of soup today and have £25 to last me the whole of next week, that’s for food.

“I have my daughter with me and we’re going to be homeless if this happens to me.”

Adrian explained how he’d served in both the army and the prison service before struggling with his mental health.

The caller said he had racked up credit card debt which he was now having to repay using a proportion of his benefit money.

“I can’t even walk out my front door, my life is I walk up the shop and then home and that’s my life - that’s how bad my illness is," he added.

The call moved many listeners, with many contacting LBC to show their support for Adrian.

