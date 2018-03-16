Iain Dale Tells Brit Defending Russia: “You’re A Disgrace To Your Country!”

16 March 2018, 17:06

When this Brit called Iain Dale to try and stick up for Putin’s Russia, the LBC presenter finally had enough.

Iain told David he was a “disgrace" as the caller labelled Moscow’s involvement in the Salisbury poisoning a “conspiracy theory”.

“Who benefits from all this,” the caller from Ealing asked.

“There’s no way that Putin and the Russians would be doing this sort of thing a few weeks before the elections and a few weeks before the World Cup.

“Why would they do such a stupid thing? They’re not stupid, they’re not stupid.”

And, as the caller persisted with his defence of the Kremlin, Iain eventually reached his limit.

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC

The LBC presenter thundered: “Do you know what?

“I’m getting sick and tired of having people like you on my programme who just want to believe everything that I now refer to almost as an enemy state.

“You will put their government ahead of believing our government.

“You’re a disgrace to your country David!”

Watch the tense moment above.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader