Iain Dale Tells Brit Defending Russia: “You’re A Disgrace To Your Country!”

When this Brit called Iain Dale to try and stick up for Putin’s Russia, the LBC presenter finally had enough.

Iain told David he was a “disgrace" as the caller labelled Moscow’s involvement in the Salisbury poisoning a “conspiracy theory”.

“Who benefits from all this,” the caller from Ealing asked.

“There’s no way that Putin and the Russians would be doing this sort of thing a few weeks before the elections and a few weeks before the World Cup.

“Why would they do such a stupid thing? They’re not stupid, they’re not stupid.”

And, as the caller persisted with his defence of the Kremlin, Iain eventually reached his limit.

Picture: LBC

The LBC presenter thundered: “Do you know what?

“I’m getting sick and tired of having people like you on my programme who just want to believe everything that I now refer to almost as an enemy state.

“You will put their government ahead of believing our government.

“You’re a disgrace to your country David!”

Watch the tense moment above.