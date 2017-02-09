Now Discussing
Nigel Farage is Leading Britain's Conversation
9 February 2017, 17:01
Here Iain Dale has the perfect response to the government's statement on extreme A&E wait times.
Iain's Perfect Response To The Government's Statement On NHS Crisis
Here Iain Dale has the perfect response to the government's statement on extreme A&E wait times.
02:36
The Department of Health has released a statement after leaked data suggests that A&E wait times are the worst ever recorded.
The statement says that most patients were seen and treated quickly, and hospitals were supported by an extra £400 million of funding during busy periods.
Iain Dale was not impressed and didn't hold back with his response to the statement.