Jacob Rees-Mogg Does Not Rule Out Accepting A Ministerial Position If Offered

4 September 2017, 16:35

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told LBC he would be “very surprised” if reports he is being lined up for a ministerial job came true - but stopped short in saying whether he'd accept such offer.

The eccentric Tory backbencher has seen a leap in his popularity over the past few months, with bookmakers putting him the second favourite to become the next party leader.

Iain Dale Jacob Rees-Mogg
Picture: LBC

The Times claimed this morning that Theresa May will hand him a Government role to “test his suitability for higher officer”.

Although the MP for North East Somerset would not say either way whether he’d accept such job, he told Iain Dale “I just don’t think it’s going to happen”.

He said: “I haven’t been offered a job… I’d be very surprised if I were.

“I don’t think it’s wise to spend ones life thinking about what may happen because it probably won’t”.

Watch the interview above.

Latest on LBC

Will Young listens to Alex

A Caller Opens Up About Being Bullied By Their Teachers To James And Will Young
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader