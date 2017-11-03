Jo Tanner: My Drink Was Spiked In Westminster Bar

A communications expert has spoken about the day her drink was spiked in a well-known Westminster bar.

Jo Tanner, founding partner of InHouse Communications, says she has no recollection of several hours from that night after her drink was spiked with a date rape drug.

She said: "I though these things happened in nightclubs not in a place like that”.

She told Iain on LBC that visitors to Parliament need to be looked after and she felt she was “let down”.

She was told by the police she was not the only person it’s happened to and this "frightened me".

Jo now exercises extra caution when taking a drink.