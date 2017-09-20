Lord Heseltine Says Britain Will Join The Euro And Brexit Might Not Happen

20 September 2017, 18:46

The former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister has told LBC he still believes that Britain will one day join the euro.

Lord Heseltine remained adamant the UK would adopt the currency when the “circumstances are right”.

Joining Iain Dale in the studio, he also said it was “very possible” that Britain does not end up leaving the European Union.

He believes public opinion will change on Brexit and that Parliament would not have the “stomach for it” by March 2019.

The Tory peer added that even if the UK did cut ties with the EU in two years time, it would rejoin again in the future.

He said: “If you look at the age groups, the elderly voters are pro-Brexit, once you get down in the new voters, the middle ages and below, then they are very anti-Brexit.

“It’s a generational issue and that is not particular convenient for my party but yes I’m absolutely sure that in future generations the absolute, historic, inescapable fact of our relationship with Europe will bear in.”

You can watch the interview in full below:

