Nicky Morgan’s Comical Reaction To “Romantic Couple In Loo Cubicle” Story

Nicky Morgan has told LBC she was unaware a couple were sharing a rather intimate moment just yards from her inside the ladies’ toilet at the Tory party conference.

The former Education Secretary told Iain Dale she’d "best get her hearing checked” after it was reported the pair had a romantic tryst in a cubicle during a party in Manchester last night.

Witnesses claimed the toilets emptied out as “groans and giggles” could be heard from one stall as Ms Morgan reapplied her make-up.

However, giving a brilliant response on LBC, the former Cabinet minister said the party had been “very loud” so she “didn’t know anything about it".

She told Iain: “I think had I heard anything I probably would have just hurried on out and gone back to the party.”

Watch her brilliant response above.