Nicky Morgan’s Comical Reaction To “Romantic Couple In Loo Cubicle” Story

3 October 2017, 18:30

Nicky Morgan has told LBC she was unaware a couple were sharing a rather intimate moment just yards from her inside the ladies’ toilet at the Tory party conference.

The former Education Secretary told Iain Dale she’d "best get her hearing checked” after it was reported the pair had a romantic tryst in a cubicle during a party in Manchester last night.

Witnesses claimed the toilets emptied out as “groans and giggles” could be heard from one stall as Ms Morgan reapplied her make-up.

However, giving a brilliant response on LBC, the former Cabinet minister said the party had been “very loud” so she “didn’t know anything about it".

She told Iain: “I think had I heard anything I probably would have just hurried on out and gone back to the party.”

Watch her brilliant response above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

James O’Brien Stars In Global’s Make Some Noise Spoof Charity Video
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader