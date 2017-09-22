Tory MP Does Not Rule Out Standing Against Sadiq Khan Over Uber Ruling

22 September 2017, 17:42

A Tory MP refused to rule out standing against Sadiq Khan at the next mayoral elections over TfL’s decision not to renew Uber’s licence to operate.

Ed Vaizey was left furious with the controversial decision, branding it “catastrophic” and a “backwards” step for London.

Earlier the Mayor of London told LBC people should direct their anger towards the minicab app itself for “not following the rules”.

TfL says Uber is not “not fit and proper” to hold a licence, adding it had demonstrated “a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications".

Mr Vaizey admitted there were “problems that needed ironing out” but described TfL’s decision as “extraordinary”.

During an interview with Iain Dale, who was broadcasting from Berlin, the former Culture Minister would not rule out standing against Mr Khan in 2020.

He said: “I love London as a city, I spend time here obviously as an MP in Oxfordshire and MPs for Oxfordshire have been brilliant mayors for London - that is true as Boris Johnson has shown.”

Listen to the interview above.

