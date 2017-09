We're Told To Carry On As Normal But This Caller From Essex Can't

Stacey from Essex says she won't travel to London and will not bring her children because she doesn't feel it's safe to do so.

Stacey admits she is scared and told Iain Dale that "realistically London is not a safe place to be".

She says that this time round the terrorists have been unsuccessful but wonders how big the next one will be.