Why Leave Voters Are Not Likely To Change Their Mind On Brexit

New research has found that voters who backed Britain leaving the European Union aren’t likely to change their mind any time soon.

Roger Scully, a professor of political science at Cardiff University, said pro-Leave supporters would continue to back Brexit, even if negative consequences emerge.

He’s helped compile new research in Wales which found Leavers are much more likely to take a more optimistic view of the implications of Brexit for themselves.

However, Remainers are overwhelmingly pessimistic and the majority still want Britain to stay part of the bloc.

“Leave voters would take difficulties in the negotiations as further validation of their vote,” the professor told Iain Dale on Thursday.

“A lot of them think that Brexit may have some short-term costs, there may be some economic difficulties - but they still think it will be worth it in the long run.”