Why Leave Voters Are Not Likely To Change Their Mind On Brexit

26 October 2017, 19:30

New research has found that voters who backed Britain leaving the European Union aren’t likely to change their mind any time soon.

Roger Scully, a professor of political science at Cardiff University, said pro-Leave supporters would continue to back Brexit, even if negative consequences emerge.

He’s helped compile new research in Wales which found Leavers are much more likely to take a more optimistic view of the implications of Brexit for themselves.

However, Remainers are overwhelmingly pessimistic and the majority still want Britain to stay part of the bloc.

“Leave voters would take difficulties in the negotiations as further validation of their vote,” the professor told Iain Dale on Thursday.

“A lot of them think that Brexit may have some short-term costs, there may be some economic difficulties - but they still think it will be worth it in the long run.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader