A Caller Opens Up About Being Bullied By Their Teachers To James And Will Young

Alex was gender non-conforming at school. When their rugby coach realised they were wearing make up, he shamed Alex in front of the team and another teacher.

James O'Brien and Will Young were discussing trans and homophobia in schools, following exclusive research for LBC and The Diana Award revealing that 16% of bullied children had suicidal thoughts.

Alex called in to detail their experiences at school. Audibly unsettled, they said: "When I was around Year 8 I was gender non-conforming and used to wear make up to school.

"One day the rugby coach took me aside because I really ballsed up a pass. He looked at me for a couple of seconds and said 'Are you wearing make up'?

"He stopped training for everyone and put me in front of the team and said: 'Look, Alex is wearing the make up. Isn't this shocking?'"

Will Young was visibly upset listening to Alex describe how they were bullied. Picture: LBC

The coach then had a conversation with another teacher about how "hilarious" and "stupid" it was that Alex was wearing make up, as if Alex wasn't stood in front of them listening.

"Until 2013 my school had section 28 [Don't Ask, Don't Tell] as official policy," Alex went on. Will Young was left aghast at the revelation, his mouth hanging open.

The studio reassured Alex. James O'Brien said: "There'll be people listening to this now who simply know there is someone else who is going through, or has gone through, what they're going through at the moment and that becomes a help, because I sense you didn't have that.

"You must've felt so alone."

Alex replied: "Yeah."

Watch the clip above.