James O'Brien Blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg For Spreading Brexit Lies

26 March 2018, 14:29

James O'Brien was critical of Jacob Rees-Mogg for tweeting an article which has since been entirely corrected.

An article described as "based upon either deliberate or accidental ignorance of an almost unbelievable scale" by James O'Brien listed the 'potential savings on a number of goods' if EU tariffs were removed after Brexit.

The Conservative MP tweeted an image of the article, saying: "Thanks to the Sun for calculating the huge savings for us all outside the Customs Union."

But the article has now been entirely corrected by The Sun.

A month after it's original publication, the correction says: "The article also stated that we pay trade charges on more than 13,000 items from outside the EU.

"In fact, for many of these goods, no tariffs or charges are payable."

Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted an inaccurate article on EU tariffs.
Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted an inaccurate article on EU tariffs. Picture: PA Images

James O'Brien criticised Mr Rees-Mogg for tweeting the "undiluted rubbish as accurate."

"Believe this in The Sun" he says, paraphrasing Mr Rees-Mogg, which "one month later has to issue the mother of all clarifications culminating in the conclusion: 'In fact, for many of these goods, no tariffs or charges are payable'.

"Liars, frauds, and cheats."

