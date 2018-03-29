Brexit Has Given People Licence To Be Racist, Says Baroness Lawrence

The mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence that Brexit has given people licence to be openly racist.

Stephen was killed in a racist attack in Eltham 25 years ago, the murder that led to the Macpherson Report which revealed an institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police.

Speaking to James O'Brien live from the Stephen Lawrence Centre in Deptford, Baroness Lawrence stated that racism is on the rise - and blamed the Brexit vote for bringing it to the surface.

Baroness Lawrence speaking on LBC this morning. Picture: LBC

She said: "Since the Brexit, I think it's as if it's given people the right to come out and use language that we were hoping had gone.

"It's always there under the surface, I wouldn't say it's ever gone.

"And now, it's given them licence."

Several people are running the London Marathon to raise money for the Stephen Lawrence Trust.

Donate Now