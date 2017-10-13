Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

13 October 2017, 14:03

This Brexiteer become the latest in a long line of callers to fall foul of James O'Brien's questions as he called up to criticise Philip Hammond.

Steve in Mill Hill phoned LBC to explain why he was so angry at the Chancellor's comments on Brexit.

And things started going downhill for him when James asked him what the Chancellor should be doing to avoid making Brexiteers angry.

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning. Picture: LBC

v said: "He should do something. Like start spending some money on whatever it is they do intend to spend their money on."

James then asked what the money should be spent on and things got even more confused.

It led to James being forced to ask: "Why did Barnier say they were planning for the thing that you said they are not believing is going to happen?"

Steve insisted he's known for 12 months that Britain could well leave the EU without a deal and that set James off.

He responded: "You've been hearing for 12 months that there was a real possibility of us leaving without a deal? Because even Nigel Lawson was saying that was never going to happen.

"Liam Fox said it would be the easiest deal that had ever been done in the history of the world. And David Davis said it could be done over a cup of tea.

"So where were you getting the message from that it was likely that we would come away with no deal, Steve?"

Listen to the whole, agonising clip in the video at the top of the page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pulls apart the front page of the Daily Mail

James O'Brien Pulls Apart Daily Mail's Latest Brexit 'Saboteur' Article
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid said we could all learn something from James' behaviour

Maajid Convinces Caller To Donate His Organs Live On Air

4 days ago

Matt Frei suggests Theresa may should resign

Matt Frei: If The Prime Minister Has A Sell-By Date, Take Her Off The Shelf

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Naomi Wolf

Watch: Shelagh Fogarty And Naomi Wolf Clash During Harvey Weinstein Debate

28 mins ago