James O'Brien Slams "Ludicrous" Kate Hoey

27 November 2017, 13:18

James O'Brien hammers Kate Hoey's "Trumpian" suggestion that Ireland pay for a border between itself and the North.

Kate Hoey has suggested that Ireland will have to pay for a physical border with the UK once it leaves the European Union.

The Brexit supporter, originally from Northern Ireland, criticised the Irish government's approach to the issue and said there is no need for a physical border.

She said: "We're not the ones who are going to be putting up the physical border. If it ends up with a no deal, we won't be putting up the border, they'll have to pay for it because it doesn't need to happen."

James O'Brien labelled the Labour MP's idea as "ludicrous."

He said: "Trumpian parallels are just a little bit irresistible. But saying that there will have to be a border and the Irish will have to pay for it. That's what we've become now.

"What a ludicrous, ludicrous woman."

Watch the clip at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz visibly relishing his conversation with Shahid

Maajid Annihilates Furious Conservative Muslim

8 days ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Emma Thompson: Boris Johnson Is Doing "Sweet FA" About Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

2 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Spring 2018

Gurmpy About The Royal Wedding? Shelagh Fogarty Has A Message For You

7 hours ago