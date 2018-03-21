Call From The Dad Of A Disabled Girl That Left James O'Brien In Pieces

21 March 2018, 13:28

James O'Brien was left in tears after this heart-breaking call with the dad of a severely disabled girl.

As he was discussing Guernsey's plan to open an assisted dying clinic, James received a call from Nick.

Nick revealed his daughter, now 18, spent the first 2.5 years of her life in hospital and has been in intensive care 23 times

He told James that he worries that the Guernsey plan will be the thin end of the wedge and it would lead to people like his daughter dying when they didn't need to.

His emotional call was remarkable for his honesty and

"It's not my choice," he said. "Nobody wants to look after a quadriplegic child. But it's not my choice whether she wants to live or die. It's hers.

"And what concerns me is that people will make decisions for her - what kind of life will she have.

James O'Brien got very emotional listening to Nick's story
James O'Brien got very emotional listening to Nick's story. Picture: LBC

It was when Nick said that he had been called into hospital four times to tell him that his daughter was close to dying that brought tears to James's eyes.

He said: "I just whispered in her ear 'I love you darling. If you want to die, that's fine. But if you want to fight, we'll all be here for you, your whole family. It's your choice.

"And every time, she's come around.

"But I don't know if I can do that forever."

A clearly emotional James told him: "You're a legend, Nick. You're an example to us all."

Afterwards, listeners tweeted by how moved they were by Nick's call.

