Mother Working Two Jobs Breaks Down As She Tells Of Her Struggle To Stay Afloat

4 December 2017, 13:28

“It’s a living nightmare and I can’t see an end to it,” said this emotional caller as she told of her struggle to make ends meet - despite working two jobs.

Hannah called James O’Brien after a new study found hundreds of thousands of children and pensioners had plunged into poverty over the past four years.

Research conducted from Joseph Rowntree Foundation found almost 400,000 more children and 300,000 more pensioners in the UK were living in poverty last year compared with 2012-13.

The caller, from Barnet, explained the difficulties of trying to raise four children on her own in a private rented property described as “overcrowded”.

James O'Brien
Picture: LBC

Now she faces the prospect of having to move out of a borough where “I was born and brought up” in an effort to find somewhere more affordable.

“I’ve got to break the family up this year, it breaks my heart” she wept, “And I’ve slept on sofa since 2006.”

“It’s a living nightmare and I can’t see an end to it.

"I’m frightened of being a pensioner and not being able to earn.

“I’m really frightened for people like me that have brought up children on their own and ended up in private housing and facing a future that is so scary.”

Watch the emotional moment in full above.

