Donald Trump's No.1 UK Fan Is Quite Strange And A Bit Scary

20 July 2016, 11:40

James O'Brien baffled

Paul from Elstree was so in love with Donald Trump that James thought this call was a wind-up - but it wasn't.

 

"James, you disgust me. You really do."

That was how Paul started his defence of Donald Trump when he callied into James O'Brien's show.

"Trying to equate the great Donald Trump with National Socialism in the '30s, I mean, are you on drugs today or something?"

Paul was clearly quite upset with James' criticism of the Republican candidate for US president, a man he believes will "save America" from "$18 billion of debt" (the debt is actually $18.9 trillion).

How he was going to achieve this though wasn't so clear. Paul had faith that "as a very successful businessman" Trump will balance the budget because "he's got connections, he's going to network."

After Paul made some strange suggestions about how the debt could be eliminated, including re-assigning police, James started to think the call was a wind up.

"You're not real." James, suggested.

"I am real." Paul assured him.

"Oh my God."

"A Zionist president of America is what we need."

And that was Donald Trump's biggest British fan.

 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage - 9th March 2017

Nigel Farage Clashes With Tony Blair Fan Over The Iraq War

Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

4 months ago

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"

21 days ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

5 months ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

8 months ago

LBC Screengrab

James O'Brien's Monologue On Jo Cox Is A Must-Listen

8 months ago

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

1 month ago

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Ages ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Spoke About Radicalisatio

Maajid Nawaz On What's Really Causing Radicalisation

4 days ago

Matt Frei Spoke To Mick Whelan

Union Boss Passionately Defends Corbyn's Labour Leadership

13 days ago

Stormzy Shelagh Fogarty

Stormzy Called Out LBC On His Album, So We Invited Him On

8 days ago