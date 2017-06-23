French Doctor Is Moving Back Home After 20 years Because Of Brexit Abuse

23 June 2017, 13:56

Andra is a French doctor who has lived and worked in Britain for over 20 years - but since Brexit, she no longer feels welcome here.

Emotional French Doctor Is Moving Home Because Of Brexit

Emotional French Doctor Is Moving Home Because Of Brexit

00:02:59

During the heartbreaking conversation, the mental health physiatrist told James O’Brien about the abuse she’d faced since the EU referendum.

At its worse, Andra said she was on the Tube on her way to work when she was pushed by a man who shouted at her: “Go back to effing Poland”.

She explained how she’s been left an “emotional wreck” by the uncertainty faced by her future.

NHS James O'Brien

It's got so bad after 12 months, she and her husband are leaving their daughter behind to move back the continent.

Andra said: “We are planning to move back to France because my husband and I are emotional wrecks after one year of wondering, pondering and worrying.”

She added: “We are not sure what will happen to us, but we are absolutely determined to go.”

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

The Crucial Point On Immigration Brexit Voters Are Starting To Realise
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Terrorism

Maajid: Authorities Too Scared Of Offending Muslims Allowed Terrorist Flags In Protest

5 days ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Passionate Remainer Is So Ashamed Of Brexit He Bursts Into Tears

4 hours ago