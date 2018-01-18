The Homophobic, Racist EDL Member Who Turned His Life Around, Thanks To James O'Brien

18 January 2018, 11:47

Ben used to be a member of the English Defence League. By his own admission, he was homophobic and racist. But he is the opposite of that person now - and he says he's down to James O'Brien.

James was discussing whether we should forgive new Conservative Deputy Chairman Ben Bradley for comments he made about sterilising poor unemployed people.

But Ben called up and stopped him in his tracks.

James O'Brien was touched by the way he helped to change Ben's life
James O'Brien was touched by the way he helped to change Ben's life. Picture: LBC / PA

He said that he would never work again if some of the thing he said in his early 20s were held against him.

"I used to be a member of the English Defence League and I couldn't be any further away from that now.

"I was homophobic, I was racist. It couldn't be any different to what I am now."

When James asked what had changed, Ben responded: "Try not to inflate your ego too much, but you had a major part in that.

"I started listening to you at the right point.

"I met a woman about four years ago and quite frankly, she found it boring!"

