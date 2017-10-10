"I'm Only With My Wife Because Of Our Dogs", Caller Tells James O'Brien

10 October 2017, 12:00

This call from a man who says his wife prefers their dogs to him is both hilarious and heartbreaking.

James O'Brien was discussing Chris Packham's claim that his dog means more to him than his girlfriend.

Charles in Wimbledon called in to say that he is definitely less important in his house than his two Miniature Schnauzers.

His wife calls them her boys and they sleep in bed with them.

But it was his reaction to James' question on why they are still together that made James - and the listeners - let out a loud belly laugh.

Charles' call was both very funny and very sad at the same time. Picture: LBC

But the call also had some really emotional moments as Charles admitted that, despite the levity, he genuinely is second best in his family.

Watch the full call at the top of the page.

