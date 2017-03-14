James Inundated By Callers Saying They Were Taken In By Brexit Lies

The Brexit bill has finally been passed and, since the referendum, James O'Brien has been inundated with calls from people saying they were taken in by the Leave camp's lies.

Theresa May is free to trigger article 50 after the Brexit bill passed through the House of Lords and received Royal Assent.

But when James received a text from someone saying they were taken in by the £350million lie on the side of the bus, he told of how many of these he received.

He said: "Only here can you hear people say: 'I did believe the stuff on the bus. I didn't realise we were going to have to leave the single market. I didn't know that my children's classmates were going to have their future cast into absolute uncertainty for a minimum of two years and even then possibly face the prospect of having to leave. I didn't know the racists were going to get the run of British high streets. I didn't know people were going to get killed for their political beliefs. I didn't know we were unleashing any of this and I really wish we could go back.'

"And now Scotland looks like it might secede from the United Kingdom. Now I'm seeing the country that I voted somehow to protect fall apart at the seams.

"Why do you think the newspapers are so desperate to silence anybody saying sorry? Well if you were running a Ponzi scheme would you let the people who worked out that they've been conned talk to everybody else in the scheme still paying the money? Would you?"