James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity

16 October 2017, 15:53

"Of course he wants to change everything, of course he wants to dismantle it, I live in a capitalist society with no prospect of ever accruing capital."

This weekend Jeremy Corbyn agreed with Philip Hammond - he does want to dismantle the United Kingdom's economic system.

James O'Brien called the moment "symbolic."

The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity
Picture: LBC

After having spent several years wrestling with the Labour leader's surge in popularity, James said he finally understood.

"This is the fulcrum of British politics at this point in time," he said.

"Philip Hammond thought he was doing damage to Jeremy Corbyn when he said that, and Jeremy Corbyn agreed with him.

"So disconnected are the two positions from each other that they say exactly the same thing that one man thinks it's a vote winner, the other a vote loser.

"If you don't actually think that having capital is in your future, what's the point of anything in a capitalist society?

"Yeah, of course he wants to change everything, of course he wants to dismantle it.

"If you live in a capitalist society with no prospect of ever accruing capital."

Watch the full clip above.

