James O'Brien Destroys Trump's Extremism Plan In Just 30 Seconds

Donald Trump wants to change the USA's counter-extremism programme to focus only on Islamic extremism. It takes James O'Brien just 30 seconds to destroy the idea.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "The idea is that it will only be Islamic extremism, countering radical Islamic extremism will replace the current programme which is countering violent extremism.

"And you'll remember that Dylann Roof went into a church where Christians were worshiping and opened fire killing several people. A white supremacist.

"But hey, we don't need to worry about countering that kind of violent extremism. We only need to worry about countering Islamic extremism, which is killed fewer people in America since September 11th than lawnmowers."