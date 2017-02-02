James O'Brien Destroys Trump's Extremism Plan In Just 30 Seconds

2 February 2017, 11:28

James O'Brien

Donald Trump wants to change the USA's counter-extremism programme to focus only on Islamic extremism. It takes James O'Brien just 30 seconds to destroy the idea.

James O'Brien Destroys Trump's Anti-Islam Plan In 30 Seconds

Donald Trump wants to change the USA's counter-extremism programme to focus only on Islamic extremism. It takes James O'Brien just 30 seconds to destroy the idea.

00:35

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "The idea is that it will only be Islamic extremism, countering radical Islamic extremism will replace the current programme which is countering violent extremism.

"And you'll remember that Dylann Roof went into a church where Christians were worshiping and opened fire killing several people. A white supremacist.

"But hey, we don't need to worry about countering that kind of violent extremism. We only need to worry about countering Islamic extremism, which is killed fewer people in America since September 11th than lawnmowers."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

3 months ago

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

15 days ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

4 months ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

7 months ago

James O'Brien Chris Leave

'You Wanted British Law, You Got British Law. Why Are You Cross?'

3 months ago

LBC Screengrab

James O'Brien's Monologue On Jo Cox Is A Must-Listen

7 months ago

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Ages ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid On Trump Protest

This Is Why The Downing Street Trump Protest Needs To Happen

4 days ago

Nigel Farage Guy Verhofstadt

EU Negotiator Called Farage "Waste Of Money", So Nigel Called In

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Social Care

Shelagh Fogarty: Could The Government's Social Care 'Solution' Work?

1 day ago