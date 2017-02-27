James O'Brien Explains Why Anxiety Is A 'Real Disability'

James O'Brien explains how debilitating anxiety can be after a Tory MP argued disability payment should only go to the 'really disabled', and not 'anxiety sufferers'.

Tory MP George Freeman argued that disability payment should only go to the 'really disabled' and not 'anxiety sufferers', prompting backlash from Labour as well as some Conservative MPs.

Mr Freeman, who is the Chair of Theresa May's Policy Board, said it was right to introduce reforms to disability benefit payments, claiming it should not go to people who are "taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety".

He has since apologised for his comments saying: "[I] hugely regret if my comment about the need to prioritise the most 'serious disabilities' inadvertently caused any offence which was not intended."

Here James O'Brien explains how crippling anxiety can be, and how it should be taken seriously.