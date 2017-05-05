James O'Brien's Spot-On Point About "Foreigners" Interfering With Election

5 May 2017, 11:53

James O'Brien: Theresa May... What's Changed?

02:16

James O'Brien asks how Theresa May can claim to be so angry about what she thinks is the EU "interfering" with the General Election, but ignores foreigners like Rupert Murdoch interfering in it.

The Prime Minister was furious with Jean-Claude Juncker, accusing him of trying to interfere with the election.

But James simply asked her: What's changed?

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Rupert Murdoch interferes in every election we've ever had. The British electorate hasn't returned a decision that the Sun editorial didn't want since before 1979. Foreigners interfering in our election?

"So she plays to this wonderful atavistic conscience... "foreigners are interfering in our election" while having the editor of The Daily Mail, which is owned I think, last time I checked, Daily Mail and General Trust was registered in Bermuda. Rupert Murdoch, an American citizen, ex-Australian, interfering in our elections.

"No no no no, different types of foreigners. And it all boils down to that.

"There's foreigners interfering in our elections so she's going to get away with abandoning, what was the line, 'looking at the facts and coming to a view'. But why should she look at the facts and come to a view when she can mobilise 30-40% of the country just by telling them that we're at war with foreigners.

"In this case Jean-Claude Juncker, a relatively pathetic individual who frankly no one should be frightened of."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Nigel’s Honest Explanation For Why He’ll Cash In His EU Pension
Omid Assisted

LBC Meets The Man Calling For A Law Change On Assisted Dying

Car crash interviews

Here Are The Five Most Agonising Car-Crash Interviews From LBC

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid's Plea: We Must Discuss Rotherham Grooming Scandal - Or The Racists Will Win

4 days ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

27 days ago

May Juncker

The Inside Story Of May's Dinner With EU's Juncker

4 days ago