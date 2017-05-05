James O'Brien's Spot-On Point About "Foreigners" Interfering With Election

James O'Brien: Theresa May... What's Changed? 02:16

James O'Brien asks how Theresa May can claim to be so angry about what she thinks is the EU "interfering" with the General Election, but ignores foreigners like Rupert Murdoch interfering in it.

The Prime Minister was furious with Jean-Claude Juncker, accusing him of trying to interfere with the election.

But James simply asked her: What's changed?

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Rupert Murdoch interferes in every election we've ever had. The British electorate hasn't returned a decision that the Sun editorial didn't want since before 1979. Foreigners interfering in our election?

"So she plays to this wonderful atavistic conscience... "foreigners are interfering in our election" while having the editor of The Daily Mail, which is owned I think, last time I checked, Daily Mail and General Trust was registered in Bermuda. Rupert Murdoch, an American citizen, ex-Australian, interfering in our elections.

"No no no no, different types of foreigners. And it all boils down to that.

"There's foreigners interfering in our elections so she's going to get away with abandoning, what was the line, 'looking at the facts and coming to a view'. But why should she look at the facts and come to a view when she can mobilise 30-40% of the country just by telling them that we're at war with foreigners.

"In this case Jean-Claude Juncker, a relatively pathetic individual who frankly no one should be frightened of."