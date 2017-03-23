James O'Brien's Powerful Response To Westminster Attack: You Failed, We're Not Frightened

James O'Brien's powerful response to the Westminster attack: "The terrorism failed. We're not terrorised, we're not frightened."

This is James O'Brien's powerful response to the Westminster attack yesterday: "The terrorism failed. We're not terrorised, we're not frightened."

Three people were killed and more than 40 injured when a man mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before running through the gates at Parliament and stabbing PC Keith Palmer.

A correspondent on Fox News had said that it was shocking that one man can bring a city like London to a standstill.

But a passionate James said that wasn't the city he sees. He sees a city that will, and will always, beat terrorism.

