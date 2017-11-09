James O'Brien Rips Apart The Daily Mail Editor One Fact At A Time

9 November 2017, 12:00

This is James O'Brien's forensic demolition of Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre.

The newspaper boss held a star-studded gala last night, attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister Theresa May.

But James had one simple question for the editor: what about Britain is he proud of?

James O'Brien had one key question for Paul Dacre
James O'Brien had one key question for Paul Dacre. Picture: LBC / PA

One by one, James looked at articles published by Mr Dacre and found a disturbing trend.

He said the Daily Mail editor doesn't approve of independent judges, the freedom of academics, parliamentary sovereignty or freedom of speech.

"So what is he proud of in this country?" James asked, "apart from his own legacy of hatred, bile and bigotry.

"That's best exemplified by the fact that he put the assassination of an elected representative by a white supremacist terrorist, obsessed like him by immigration, on page 29 of his newspaper.

"On that day, on page 7, there was an article about the length of baguettes."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz spoke to Grace

Maajid Talks To An Anorexic About Their Heartbreaking Attempts To Ignore Photoshopped Advertising

3 days ago

Edwina Currie

Edwina Currie Says Michael Fallon Has Done "Nothing Wrong"

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Brexiteer Gets So Angry At Shelagh Fogarty He Slams Down The Phone

1 hour ago