James O'Brien Swiftly Dismantles A Creationist Caller's Prejudice Against Transgender People

11 September 2017, 14:19

Natalie had told James that "God doesn't make mistakes."

A Christian family are preparing to sue their children’s Church of England primary school, and have withdrawn both of them from class, because it allowed a boy to wear a dress.

Natalie from Uxbridge called James to voice her disagreement with allowing the boy to wear a dress, citing her Christian faith.

Natalie said she was a creationist, and that God doesn't make mistakes
Natalie said she was a creationist, and that God doesn't make mistakes. Picture: LBC

James said: "Because you believe that Adam is made of clay, and then God took a rib out of his chest and built Eve.

"And then they had children and their children bred together. That's brothers and sisters having children together, and because you believe in that you think that transgender is un-Christian."

The caller replied: "I'm saying that God doesn't make mistakes when he makes the male and female. That's all I'm saying."

"No you're not," James said. "Because you're basing that observation on a belief system that's fairly formal and codified in the old testament.

"And it involves the children of Adam and Eve having sex with each other and having children, so your belief system endorses familial incest but rejects transgender?

"It's just interesting what you're comfortable with and what you're not comfortable with."

Watch the hilarious conversation above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien's knockout response to "boy in dress" story.

James O’Brien’s Response To “Boy In Dress” Story Is Incredibly Powerful
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid highlighted the irony of the family's decision

Maajid Nawaz: It's Hypocritical To Complain About Boy Wearing Dress To CoE School

1 day ago

Michael Russell told Matt Frei there was no positive outcome for Brexit

Michael Russell: "There Is No Such Thing As A Good Brexit"

2 days ago

Sir Michael Wilshaw

Christian Parents Suing School Over Boy In Dress Branded “Silly” By Ex-Ofsted Chief

10 mins ago