James O'Brien Tears Into Government Over 55p Helpline U-Turn

18 October 2017, 11:25

James O'Brien tore into the government for making a U-turn over the 55 pence-per minute Universal Credit helpline - saying they are only doing it because they are terrified of losing tonight's vote.

MPs vote on the controversial Universal Credit changes tonight, with the government facing a possible commons defeat.

Ahead of that, Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke revealed he is to make the helpline a freephone number. But James says that is too little, too late.

James O'Brien was furious over the government's actions on Universal Credit
James O'Brien was furious over the government's actions on Universal Credit. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "They've only done it because they're worried they're going to lose the vote tonight.

"They haven't done it because they're worried about humanity, basic decency, dignity, civilisation, society. They've done it because they're worried they're going to lose a vote.

"And just when you thought Theresa May's face could accommodate no more egg... splat, there would be another one."

David Gauke revealed the Universal Credit helpline would become free
David Gauke revealed the Universal Credit helpline would become free. Picture: PA

James suggested that the idea was one that would fit straight into Charles Dickens or Joseph Heller books, adding: "55 pence a minute for people who haven't got any money to ring up and enquire about the system that is designed to provide them with some money.

"You could stick that in David Copperfield or Oliver Twist or Little Nell, couldn't you? It's a situation so utterly bonkers.

"What's that? You haven't got any money? That's fine, here's the number you need to ring to get some money. Oh thank you. It's 55 pence a minute."

Watch his electric clip at the top of the page.

Latest on LBC

James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

James Corden at the amfAR Gala

Maajid Dismantles James Corden's "Morally Repugnant" Harvey Weinstein Jokes

2 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to Juliet

"Women Are More Concerned With The Kardashians Than Being A CEO"

4 days ago

Camila Batmanghelidjh

Ex-Kids Company Volunteer Calls LBC To Confront Camila Batmanghelidjh

22 hours ago