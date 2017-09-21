James O'Brien: This Is What Being Patriotic About Brexit Really Means

21 September 2017, 13:13

Unsure what is meant when somebody tells you to be more patriotic about Brexit? In the clip above, James O’Brien has the answer.

Britain’s economic growth will slow next year falling behind the likes of Italy and Japan, a new report warned on Wednesday.

As the country is hit by Brexit uncertainty, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts the UK’s economy will grow by just one per cent.

It may come true, it may not, but James O’Brien remembered a piece of advice he’s repeatedly told - be patriotic.

Describing what that means, the LBC presenter said: “Literally as you run towards the edge an enormous cliff you should be flapping your arms more wildly than you are now.

“It’s the only way you’re going to survive, be more positive, flap those arms.”

Watch James’ take above.

