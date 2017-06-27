James O'Brien: "We Don't Do Objectivity Anymore"

27 June 2017, 15:29

James despairs at the hypocrisy of the reaction to the DUP deal.

James O&squot;Brien: "We don&squot;t do objectivity anymore"

James O'Brien: "We don't do objectivity anymore"

00:01:38

The LBC presenter used an example of Jeremy Corbyn making a deal with Sinn Fein to lay bare the inconsistent reaction to the £1.5 billion deal.

“If Jeremy Corbyn had done a deal with Sinn Fein, Britain could have gone off like a tinder box.

“We don’t do consistency or objectivity anymore”

If Theresa May had done a deal with Sinn Fein, James said that “the reaction has to be identical.”

DUP and Tory deal

“No one has reacted the same, I don’t think there is a single person on the planet, with the possible exception of me, who’s responded to the DUP deal in exactly the same way that I would have responded to Jeremy Corbyn getting into bed with Sinn Fein.”

He added: “Yet another illustration of how strange things are at the moment.”

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien thoughtful

How Can The Grenfell Residents Trust The Authorities After This, Asks James
Nigel Farage DUP

Nigel Farage Puts Things Straight With Romanian Caller Over Staying In The EU
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawazz

Maajid Nawaz: Monarchy Here To Stay

2 days ago

Frei and Brok

"You Asked For Brexit, Not Us' Says Former Chair Foreign Affairs Committee

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Passionate Remainer Is So Ashamed Of Brexit He Bursts Into Tears

4 days ago