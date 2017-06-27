James O'Brien: "We Don't Do Objectivity Anymore"

James despairs at the hypocrisy of the reaction to the DUP deal.

The LBC presenter used an example of Jeremy Corbyn making a deal with Sinn Fein to lay bare the inconsistent reaction to the £1.5 billion deal.

“If Jeremy Corbyn had done a deal with Sinn Fein, Britain could have gone off like a tinder box.

“We don’t do consistency or objectivity anymore”

If Theresa May had done a deal with Sinn Fein, James said that “the reaction has to be identical.”

“No one has reacted the same, I don’t think there is a single person on the planet, with the possible exception of me, who’s responded to the DUP deal in exactly the same way that I would have responded to Jeremy Corbyn getting into bed with Sinn Fein.”

He added: “Yet another illustration of how strange things are at the moment.”

