James O'Brien: What To Say To Brexiteers Who Tell You All Forecasts Are Wrong

A number of Brexiteers have dismissed the leaked Brexit forecasts claiming previous ones have been proved wrong. But James O'Brien has the perfect answer to them.

Buzzfeed received copies of the Brexit analysis that showed leaving the European Union will negatively hit almost every sector and region in the UK.

A number of Brexiteers, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Iain Duncan Smith have said the predictions are flawed and point to previous forecasts which haven't been right.

But James said there's a very simple reason for that - we adapted policy to make sure the forecasts didn't come true.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "The morning after the referendum results came in, Mark Carney stood up in front of the country while Brexiters were still hiding behind the sofas and Remainers were wondering around like dazed zombies.

"He laid out his plans to mitigate what he had said would happen. So this incredibly cynical claim that Bank of England forecasts have been proven to be false completely overlooks, quite deliberately and cynically and very deceitfully, it deliberately overlooks the hundreds of millions of pounds and the economic policies that MarkCarney put in place the morning after the referendum in order to try to make his own forecasts not come true.

"So now you've got your Rees-Moggs and your Duncan Smiths and sundry other doughty defenders of the working class interests marching up and down the country saying 'Well they said that this would happen'.

"Without even mentioning to you that one of the reasons why forecasts have not come true as grimly as some suggested is, or even might be, because the man who made the forecasts stood in front of the country on the morning the result was being absorbed and explained what he was going to do to stop the worst ramifications of that result hitting our economy."