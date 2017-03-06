James O'Brien: This Is Why People Are Ignoring Trump's Lies

Donald Trump repeated a rumour he heard on the radio as a fact about Barack Obama. So why are people not angry about it? Because they like that he's going to be horrible to Muslims, says James O'Brien.

The President tweeted allegations that his predecessor had tapped his phones at Trump Tower in the lead-up to the election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

This is a report that originated on Breitbart with no corroborating evidence and was then repeated by right-wing radio host Mark Levin. Trump tweeted it out on Saturday morning as fact.

James simply can't understand why people are not more angry about his lies.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Just imagine if Theresa May stood up at PMQs and just repeated something she'd heard me or Nick say on the radio. Something that we just said with no evidence or truth or fact to back up whatsoever. We heard a little rumour, we slightly misconstrued it, it had been whipped up into something much bigger by a media outlet, a radio host says it on air and suddenly the Prime Minister is behaving as if that is true.

"Just imagine if that happened in Britain right, because that is what happened in America at the weekend. The leader of the country heard something on the radio that isn't true and decided to behave as if it was. At what point does the world stop and ask to get off? I just don't know.

"Is there a plan? Is this deliberate? We sit here trying to make sense of it, is there actually something to this more than 'I don't care about anything except him being horrible to Muslims. He's going to start chucking them out, he's going to start banning him from the country. I don't care if he's a liar, I don't care if he makes everything else up, I don't care if he's trousering lots and lots of money already at his Country Club by charging people to turn up at the weekend and have dinner not just with him but with two or three of his key appointments, I don't care if he's rescinded a law that made it harder for a mentally ill people to buy guns, I don't care if he's ripping up legislation that Barack Obama put in place to provide 22million people with health care. I don't care about any of this. I just love the guy because he's going to do disgusting things to Muslims.'

"What else is there? What else is there? I've got nothing."

