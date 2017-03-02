James O'Brien On Why Police Are About To Be Demonised By The Press

2 March 2017, 14:33

James O'Brien: Why Police Are Next To Be Demonised

00:38

James O'Brien knows that police officers are about to be demonised by the press - because these are all the other people who have already been targeted.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary said the force had a serious lack of detectives, leaving wanted criminals on the run, due to significant budget cuts.

But James thinks he's seen this before.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I no longer believe there is any section of British society against which the mob cannot be successfully turned by newspapers and commentators.

"I mean, there's the obvious ones - single mothers, benefits claimants, Muslims, immigrants - but then you add to the list doctors. Doctors! Fire fighters.

"Read the columns. Read them!

"Police next, promise."

