James O'Brien: Why We Need To Forgive Tory MP Ben Bradley

James O'Brien told his LBC show that we should forgive Ben Bradley for his uncomfortable remarks on sterilisations for poor unemployed people - because we have to forgive people's mistakes in their early 20s.

The new Conservative Deputy Chairman for Youth wrote blogs saying that unemployed people should consider vasectomies to stop them having children which the state would have to support.

There have been calls for him to step down, but James suggests that if we don't forgive indiscretions from when people were young, we would be left with MPs that either have a very thick skin or are sociopaths.

James O'Brien urged forgiveness - and consistency in that forgiveness. Picture: LBC

More to follow...