James O'Brien's Moment Of The Year

James O'Brien has had his finger on the pulse of the national debate all year - this is the moment that he says stick out as one of his most defining this year.

Back in October, James went viral once again when he hit upon the similarities between Amber Rudd's plan to list foreign workers in Britain and policies found in Germany in the 1930s.

James O'Brien On Amber Rudd's Foreign Worker's Policy Discussing Home Secretary Amber Rudd's push to make firms list foreign workers, James O'Brien's startling point will stop you in your tracks. 02:05

Looking back at the end of the year, James says: "I didn't know when I went on air whether or not I would draw this parallel.

"But a historian friend had sent me the quote and every time I compared it to Rudd's policy, I got closer to the conclusion that this was a stopped clock and a right twice a day moment.



It's my favourite moment of the year because I'm told it reverberated all the way to Downing Street."

Back in October, James read a portion of the book, written by Adolf Hitler, saying it was actually a part of the Home Secretary's speech.

"I want to read you something from Amber Rudd's speech yesterday. 'For the state must draw a sharp line of distinction between those who, as members of the nation, are the foundation and support of its existence and greatness, and those who are domiciled in the state, simply as earners of their livelihood there.'

"Very important that firms declare how much of their workforce is foreign because they're just domiciled in this state simply as earners of their livelihood there. They're not members of the nation, they're not members of the foundation and the support of the nation's existence and greatness.

"You have to have a sharp line of distinction between those who are members of the nation and those who are just domiciled here as earners of their livelihoods.

"No, that wasn't from Amber Rudd's speech yesterday, I'm really sorry, that's from Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler."