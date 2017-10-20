James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

This caller phoned up to explain why he feels it's right to smack his children - and James demolished his argument with one perfect line.

Scotland has become the first part of the UK to ban the physical punishment of children.

Andrew in Redbridge said he thought smacking was important to install discipline into his children if they have been violent with each other, saying: "I've got two boys and my older child would sometimes really hurt my younger child. I think parents in certain circumstances need to have that option to smack a child.

But James responded with his own brutal line: "And you teach him that that's wrong by hurting him."

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!". Picture: LBC

Andrew explained that afterwards he always sat down with his children, sometimes for hours, and went over what happened and why.

James then asked: "So it didn't work the first time then? He didn't learn his lesson the first time?"

"So what was the lesson? The lesson was hurting people was bad and the mode of teaching him that was hurting him."

Their conversation was fascinating. James ended it with one line that was unanswerable.

"There's a slight contradiction here. Either you're not allowed to hurt people in our family or you are. And what you're teaching your kids is that you are, but they're not."

Listen to the full call above