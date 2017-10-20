James O’Brien’s Proof Brexiteers Have Completely Changed Their Tune On “No Deal”

20 October 2017, 12:40

Key politicians who once said there was next to no chance of Britain leaving the EU without a deal have completely changed their tune - and James O’Brien has evidence to prove it.

James played exerts of interviews given by Chris Grayling, Owen Paterson and Nigel Lawson to show how the three Tories had now u-turned on statements they’d previously made.

The revelation left James simply dumbfounded as he questioned how Brexiteers could cheer both polar opposite pronouncements by the same trio.

Owen Paterson, Lord Lawson and Chris Grayling.
Owen Paterson, Lord Lawson and Chris Grayling. Picture: PA

In October 2016, Mr Grayling said “of course” there will be a free trade agreement secured in a “relatively short period of time”.

However, last week, the Transport Secretary asked “did anybody honestly think we were going to walk into a room with the European Union, shake hands and do a deal in half hour?”

In January, Mr Paterson described the idea of leaving without a deal as “like saying what’s the economy going to do if we have no electricity” adding “it’s not going to happen”.

But just yesterday the former Secretary of State for the Environment said in an interview that a no deal was now “inevitable”.

And finally, Nigel Lawson in February 2016 said: “We will continue to trade with the EU as the rest of the world does today almost certainly assisted by a bi-lateral free trade agreement.”

However, this month, the former chancellor said a no deal had always been the “most likely outcome”.

Watch James in action above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children
James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

James Corden at the amfAR Gala

Maajid Dismantles James Corden's "Morally Repugnant" Harvey Weinstein Jokes

4 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to Juliet

"Women Are More Concerned With The Kardashians Than Being A CEO"

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Isis flag

Muslim Caller Explains Why The Media Must Stop Using The Name “Isis”

1 day ago