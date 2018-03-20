James O'Brien's Brilliant Take On Where We Are With Brexit

This is James O'Brien's State Of The Union for our latest position on Brexit - and he's feeling relief that Theresa May has ignored the ardent Leavers.

David Davis yesterday announced a Brexit transition agreement, which will keep us tied to the European Union until the end of 2020.

James believes the Prime Minister ended up with as good a deal as she could, but suggested this Nadine Dorries story is far more illustrative of Brexit.

Buzzfeed released a series of leaked WhatsApp messages from pro-Brexit MPs, in which Nadine Dorries asked for an explanation of what the Customs Union was after others questioned her position on it. When it was explained, she wrote that it seemed very confusing, so she was right to want to leave it.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "I said to you about 18 months ago, when all they've got left is fish. Well that day has turned out to be 20th March 2018. Fish, all that's left.

"You've got the passports, didn't need to leave the European Union to change the colour of them if you really believe that the colour of your passport somehow imbues it with some spiritual power that was lacking when it was maroon, you've already got it. You're still angry and you still ignorant.

"And now it's fish. FISH! It's all about the fish.

"People like me feeling a modicum of relief that the absolute headbangers, the fully paid-up unicornists haven't been able to grab the steering wheel, but of course we'd rather they weren't in the car at all. We'd rather that they haven't programmed the sat nav.

"We'd rather that they hadn't taken 52% of a of a vote and used it to pretend that everybody knew all along they were voting for economic oblivion and a sort of xenophobic exceptionalist Shangri-La.

"So when you hear people say they're cautiously optimistic, what they mean is thank 'God we haven't chopped off both our legs'. But we're still going to have to hop around for the next several generations."