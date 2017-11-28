Jamie Oliver To Fight For New Laws To Stop Children Buying Energy Drinks

Jamie Oliver has told LBC he will fight for new legislation to ban energy drinks being sold to children within the next six months.

The celebrity chef described the consumption of caffeine-laden drinks among school pupils as “prolific”.

He joined James O’Brien after launching his own manifesto for a healthier London.

The 42-year-old has called for drinking fountains to be installed across the capital in a bid to tackle obesity.

He also wants Mayor Sadiq Khan to put food at the centre of new health policies.

But, there is one particular problem that he wants dealt with quickly - and that’s energy drinks being sold to children.

Mr Oliver told James: “I have seen things with energy drinks under 10-year-olds’ lunch boxes.

“What was a problem for me 13 years ago when I started the School Food Revolution is now prolific.”

Picture: LBC

He has now vowed to tackle the problem, adding: “You mark my words in the next six months we will fight for legislation on energy drinks to not be sold to kids.

“I have filmed and witnessed teachers, the next generation of passionate teachers, saying we have a plan A, B or C for having kids in the class who have had breakfast with an energy drink or not.

“It means it is not just the kid that is lacking educational attainment it’s the whole class.”