Now Even Fishermen Don't Want Brexit, Reveals James O'Brien

8 November 2017, 11:02

James O'Brien has recently come to the conclusion that there's only one remaining argument for Brexit - FISH. But now, even that doesn't seem to be true.

British fishermen have long been complaining that European Union rules restrict their trade in British fishing waters and leaving the EU would boost their sector.

Every conversation in which James pierces another argument on Brexit, he ends it with the phrase, "but fish". He won't be able to do that any more.

James O'Brien discussed FISH
James O'Brien discussed FISH. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "If you were to do a Brexit story which was aimed at putting satirists out of business, what would you come up with?

"You're all saying exactly the same thing.

"But this isn't satire. This is reported in the Grimbsy Telegraph. The Grimbsy seafood trade is meeting politicians to ask for an exemption from Brexit.

"So there go the fish. You couldn't make this up, could you?

"Seafood should be given special free trade status - ie, what it currently has - after Brexit, to ensure that Grimsby industry is not damaged, MPs have been told.

"I've got a sneaky suspicion that you won't read this is the Daily Mail any time soon."

