O'Brien: May Won't Condemn Refugee Ban, But Will Condemn Easter Eggs

4 April 2017, 10:55

James O'Brien: Why Is PM Commenting On Nonsense Easter Egg Story?

01:04

Theresa May refused to condemn Donald Trump's Muslim ban, but was quick to condemn a nonsense story about Easter eggs, says James O'Brien.

The Daily Telegraph reported this morning that Cadbury and the National Trust had airbrushed Easter out of their annual egg hunt - and Theresa May commented that it was "ridiculous".

But James thinks it's crazy that the Prime Minister won't comment on huge numbers of people being stopped from travelling to the United States, but finds time to condemn a story about chocolate eggs.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Even by the standards of #fake news and ludicrous media manipulation, this story in The Telegraph which the Prime Minister has responded to... you remember that she refused to condemn Donald Trump's ban on refugees- Christian, vicar's daughter- but she's being very quick to condemn a complete nonsense, confected by the Daily Telegraph, about Easter eggs and Cadbury's and the National Trust.

"If you want to find out more about the promotional campaign which has airbrushed Easter from proceedings, the website you need is easter.cadbury.co.uk.

"We report it, quite rightly, because the Prime Minister has intervened. Luckily, we can then come on air after the news and say 'What the hell is the Prime Minister thinking of, intervening on such a hill of beans, such an inverted pyramid of piffle.'"

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talking

The Nigel Farage Show: Live From 7pm

Theresa May James O'Brien

"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"
Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

5 months ago

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"

1 month ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

6 months ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

9 months ago

James O'Brien pointing

Happy About Brexit? James O'Brien Has Some Facts For You

6 days ago

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

2 months ago

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Ages ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid listening

Ex-Prisoner Tells Maajid: Extremism In Jails Can't Be Stopped

2 days ago

Matt Frei Spoke To Fabian Picardo

Spain's Claim To Gibraltar "Medieval And Rancid" Says Chief Minister

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty explaining

Why Islam Doesn't Deserve Special Protection From Mockery In Britain

7 days ago