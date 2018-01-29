The Only MPs Still Backing Brexit Don't Have To Deliver It: James O'Brien

James O'Brien has nailed the reason for the rise of Jacob Rees-Mogg: he's the only big-name Brexiteer who doesn't actually have to deliver it.

James said that David Davis, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson have all stepped back from insisting we would just walk away, but Mr Rees-Mogg doesn't have to stick to reality.

That means he can offer what Brexiteers want and it has made him very popular.

James O'Brien discussed why Jacob Rees-Mogg is so popular. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "All of the people who told us Brexit would be brilliant now seem to agree that it is something of a shambles, but all of the blame for it being a shambles lies with everybody except the people who told you it would be brilliant.

"That is Britain in the 21st century, which is why a movement now towards the only few people left who can still tell you that it's brilliant, because they don't have any involvement in delivering it, will be back in the spotlight. Step forward Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"Anybody involved in delivering it has either given up like David Davis and kind of admitted that he didn't know one end of his Article 50 from the other while campaigning for it.

"Or they've disappeared like Liam Fox.

"Or they're just carrying on being utterly and supremely self-interested like the £46million man Boris Johnson.

"And the Great British public, of course, will not go after the people responsible for this because we're too busy going after each other."