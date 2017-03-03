Paedophile Vigilantes Tell James They’re More Effective Than Police

Paedophile Vigilantes Tell James They’re More Effective Than Police Here two anonymous men from the Paedophile vigilante group Dark Justice tell James O'Brien they're better at tracking perverts than police. 02:33

Here two anonymous men from the Paedophile vigilante group Dark Justice tell James O'Brien they're better at tracking perverts than police.

The two men set up Dark Justice, a Paedophile Vigilante group in the North East, to track down sexual predators and bring them to the police's attention.

The pair pose as would-be victims and confront the perverts when they ask to meet up, and have prompted an impressive number of convictions as a result.

They told James O'Brien that they are often