Ricky Gervais' Hilarious Put-Down To Donald Trump

1 March 2018, 13:25

Donald Trump claimed that he would have run into the Parkland school to tackle the gunman, even if he didn't have a weapon. Ricky Gervais' response to that is hilarious.

Trump told a gathering of Governors: "You don't know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon."

Ricky, live on LBC to discuss his new Netflix show Humanity, had the perfect put-down for the President.

James O'Brien laughing with Ricky Gervais
James O'Brien laughing with Ricky Gervais. Picture: LBC

He said: "That's what a 10-year-old says. 'I could beat up a lion. I could fight a lion if I had to'.

"This is a man who had to be helped down the stairs. This is a man who was afraid of a tame eagle. This is not a brave man."

James suggested that Trump actually believes it, but Ricky disagrees: "I think he's got that child-like narcissism that if he says it, it sort of might be true. There's a bit of troll about him.

"He's never had to do or achieve anything in his life. People fell for him because he's a good businessman. When actually, someone worked out that if he'd have just put his acquired inherited wealth on the top 50 stocks, he'd be $6billion richer than he is."

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Helpline for Heroes

Helpline For Heroes Vital Says Ex Soldier As He Recalls Tour Of Duty In Tears

4 days ago

Matt Frei Brexit

Brexit: Tory MP Dominic Grieve Prepared To Vote Against His Government

5 days ago

John Major Shelagh Fogarty

Leave Voter Has To Take Deep Breath After Hearing John Major’s Brexit Speech

22 hours ago