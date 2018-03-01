Ricky Gervais' Hilarious Put-Down To Donald Trump
Donald Trump claimed that he would have run into the Parkland school to tackle the gunman, even if he didn't have a weapon. Ricky Gervais' response to that is hilarious.
Trump told a gathering of Governors: "You don't know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon."
Ricky, live on LBC to discuss his new Netflix show Humanity, had the perfect put-down for the President.
He said: "That's what a 10-year-old says. 'I could beat up a lion. I could fight a lion if I had to'.
"This is a man who had to be helped down the stairs. This is a man who was afraid of a tame eagle. This is not a brave man."
James suggested that Trump actually believes it, but Ricky disagrees: "I think he's got that child-like narcissism that if he says it, it sort of might be true. There's a bit of troll about him.
"He's never had to do or achieve anything in his life. People fell for him because he's a good businessman. When actually, someone worked out that if he'd have just put his acquired inherited wealth on the top 50 stocks, he'd be $6billion richer than he is."