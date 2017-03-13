Shelagh To Salmond: What Happened To The Once-In-A-Generation Vote?

13 March 2017, 14:45

Shelagh Puts Alex Salmond On The Spot Over IndyRef2

01:12

Alex Salmond said the Scottish Independence Referendum was a once-in-a-generation chance. This is what happened when Shelagh Fogarty put him on the spot over IndyRef2.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said today that she will seek approval for a second referendum in the Scottish parliament next week, with a new vote to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Mr Salmond led the SNP during the last referendum in 2014 when Scot’s voted No to independence by 55.3%, in a vote he dubbed a "once in a generation chance".

When he spoke to Shelagh this afternoon, she asked him whether this means we can believe what he says any more.

More to follow...

